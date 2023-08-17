Interview: Chippewa Valley Multicultural Festival

By Judy Clark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Annual Chippewa Valley Multicultural Festival will be held Sunday, August 20 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Phoenix Park in Eau Claire.

The event is sponsored by a number of local organizations, including JONAH of the Chippewa Valley, the Pablo Foundation, Visit Eau Claire and more.

In an effort to connect the many cultures of the Chippewa Valley, the event will feature music and performances, food trucks, craft vendors, cultural displays.

