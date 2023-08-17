Minnesota man charged in Barron County homicide case

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Burnsville, Minn. man is charged in a Barron County homicide case.

Court records shows 28-year-old Sade Shirwa is facing a charge of 1st degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs.

The complaint says a victim was found dead at her home on North Lake Street in the City of Barron on Aug. 13, 2022.

According to the complaint, at the victim’s home authorities found a substance in a line on one side of aluminum foil as well as a torch and a partial straw that had been cut. In a bag, authorities found a roll of aluminum foil along with six pills.

The complaint says a toxicology report showed a positive result for the presence of fentanyl in a blood sample from the victim. A doctor determined the victim’s death was from the toxic effects of fentanyl. State Crime Lab test results showed the pills consisted of fentanyl, 4- methylaminoantipyrine, and acetaminophen.

According to the complaint, on Aug. 12, 2023, the victim was with another person in a van at a location in Minneapolis, Minn. when another vehicle arrived containing several passengers. A man from that vehicle then got into the van. The victim took a photograph of the three of them while in the van. The man is identified from a photograph as Shirwa.

The person with the victim said they heard the victim say she would take whatever Shirwa had for $50, according to the complaint.

Court records show a $20,000.00 cash bond is set for Shirwa, and a court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23, 2023.

