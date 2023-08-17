Rising COVID-19 levels found in Eau Claire wastewater

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says they are seeing increases in COVID-19 case numbers and wastewater data.

The Health Department says while COVID-19 activity in Eau Claire County remained low in July, there were signs of the disease spreading according to wastewater levels.

The levels have increased from low to moderate over the last few weeks. The Health Department says that while they are seeing an increase, this is only one data point.

“While we’re seeing an increase in COVID-19 in our wastewater, we’re not seeing increases in the rates of hospitalizations and deaths at this time. And we’re not seeing peaks like what we’ve seen in past surges currently. However, it’s important to note that wastewater data can be an early indicator of increased disease spread. So the health department is still monitoring it closely,” Rachel Mukai with Eau Claire Health Department said.

The Health Department says a rise in cases at this time of year is not unexpected, and lines up with rising numbers over the last few years.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mink
Person releases nearly 3,000 mink from farm in Trempealeau County
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Keon Ferguson
Eau Claire man facing child abuse, enticement charges
Dog attacked by coyote in Eau Claire
Dog attacked by coyote in Eau Claire Wednesday
John Berthold
Eau Claire Co. man accused of killing wife is charged with homicide

Latest News

Rising Covid Levels Found in E.C. Wastewater
Rising Covid Levels Found in E.C. Wastewater
Devil's Lake
DNR identifies hiker who died at Devil’s Lake, releases new details
WISCONSIN STATE CRIME LAB
Wisconsin crime labs processed DNA test results faster in 2022
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/17/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/17/23)