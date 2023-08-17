Rising COVID-19 levels found in Eau Claire wastewater

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says they are seeing increases in COVID-19 case numbers and wastewater data.

The Health Department says while COVID-19 activity in Eau Claire County remained low in July, there were signs of the disease spreading according to wastewater levels.

The levels have increased from low to moderate over the last few weeks. The Health Department says that while they are seeing an increase, this is only one data point.

“While we’re seeing an increase in COVID-19 in our wastewater, we’re not seeing increases in the rates of hospitalizations and deaths at this time. And we’re not seeing peaks like what we’ve seen in past surges currently. However, it’s important to note that wastewater data can be an early indicator of increased disease spread. So the health department is still monitoring it closely,” Rachel Mukai with Eau Claire Health Department said.

The Health Department says a rise in cases at this time of year is not unexpected, and lines up with rising numbers over the last few years.

