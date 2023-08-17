WAGNER TAILS: Freya and Sadie

CLARK AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - This six-year-old Siamese mix was previously adopted from the Clark County Humane Society a few years ago.

Freya’s person had to go into assisted living, so she’s back at CCHS looking for a new home. Shelter staff members describe her as a sweetheart.

Freya loves attention and being with people. She also gets along well with other cats. Click HERE for adoption information and the application.



Laid back and gentle. That’s how caretakers at Bob’s House for Dogs describe Sadie. This 13-year-old pug is potty pad trained.

She is more of couch potato, and is looking for a low activity household without small children.

While Sadie prefers relaxing to exercising, she has lost 10 pounds since arriving at Bob’s House. Click HERE for the adoption application.

