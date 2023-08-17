Western Technical College and Viterbo University sign transfer agreement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two La Crosse colleges are working together to make college more affordable for their students.

Western Technical College and Viterbo University signed a transfer agreement that will allow students in Western’s accounting program to transfer course credits to Viterbo.

Credits eligible for transfer include general studies and core accounting content courses.

Students can transfer up to 90 credits.

Western’s president says the agreement will benefit students in the long run.

“We agree ahead of time that these courses are equal, these courses transfer, and to me, that is just the best for a student and their economic mobility, their ability to take something they bought one time and transfer,” said Roger Stanford

With today’s agreement signing, current students and recent graduates can now transfer credits.

Presidents of both schools say that they will continue to find ways to work together.

