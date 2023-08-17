Wisconsin DNR issues air quality advisory due to Canada wildfire smoke

Wisconsinites can check current air quality conditions on the DNR’s website.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wildfire smoke coming from western Canada has prompted Wisconsin officials to issue an air quality advisory across the state for the next several days.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources tweeted Wednesday that the statewide air quality advisory will be in effect starting at 6 a.m. Thursday until the same time Monday, Aug. 21.

The DNR expects conditions to range from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy. Wisconsinites are urged to reduce their time outside, especially if they have heart or lung disease. Older adults, children and outdoor workers are also encouraged to move activities indoors.

Wisconsinites can check current air quality conditions on the DNR’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Person releases nearly 3,000 mink from a farm in Trempealeau County
John Berthold
Eau Claire Co. man accused of killing wife is charged with homicide
Dog attacked by coyote in Eau Claire
Dog attacked by coyote in Eau Claire Wednesday
Keon Ferguson
Eau Claire man facing child abuse, enticement charges

Latest News

SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
250 Permanently Laid Off From Yellow Corp.
250 Permanently Laid Off From Yellow Corp.
Sparta Man Sentenced for Child Porn Possession
Sparta Man Sentenced for Child Porn Possession