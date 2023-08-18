3 suspects arrested following vehicle thefts in Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three suspects are in custody following vehicle thefts in Menomonie.

The Menomonie Police Department says on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, around 4:25 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to the area of Wilson Avenue and 13th Street South for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

According to information from the Menomonie Police Department, officers learned that the vehicle had been stolen, and around 6:08 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department received reports of several more motor vehicle thefts in the City of Menomonie.

The Menomonie Police Department says a total of four vehicles were stolen from the City of Menomonie, and all were later recovered.

The Police Department notes officers also found several damaged vehicles and took reports of property damage to fields, the stolen vehicles, as well as criminal damage to other parked vehicles.

Three suspects were taken into custody.

The suspects include 18-year-old Richard Baier, 18-year-old Cobain Nelson and 19-year-old Warren Sallee.

