3 suspects arrested following vehicle thefts in Menomonie

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three suspects are in custody following vehicle thefts in Menomonie.

The Menomonie Police Department says on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, around 4:25 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to the area of Wilson Avenue and 13th Street South for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

According to information from the Menomonie Police Department, officers learned that the vehicle had been stolen, and around 6:08 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department received reports of several more motor vehicle thefts in the City of Menomonie.

The Menomonie Police Department says a total of four vehicles were stolen from the City of Menomonie, and all were later recovered.

The Police Department notes officers also found several damaged vehicles and took reports of property damage to fields, the stolen vehicles, as well as criminal damage to other parked vehicles.

Three suspects were taken into custody.

The suspects include 18-year-old Richard Baier, 18-year-old Cobain Nelson and 19-year-old Warren Sallee.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mink
Person releases nearly 3,000 mink from farm in Trempealeau County
Keon Ferguson
Eau Claire man facing child abuse, enticement charges
According to information from the St, Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 16, 2023, around...
1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in St. Croix County
Sade Shirwa
Minnesota man charged in Barron County homicide case
Many mink live in this shed.
3000 mink released during raid of a local farm

Latest News

First human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Wisconsin
Some haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.
DNR updates statewide air quality advisory
K-9 Murphy sits in front of the Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy Sign.
Memorial convoy to take place in honor of former Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy
According to information from the Jackson County District Attorney, on Aug. 17, 2023,...
Man arrested in connection to investigation into wildfires in Jackson County