Authorities name 2 people who died in Polk County 2-vehicle crash

TOWN OF APPLE RIVER, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are naming the two people who died in a Polk County two-vehicle crash Thursday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office identifies the driver in the car who died as 57-year-old Erick Jackson of Turtle Lake, Wis., and driver in the truck who died as 80-year-old Donn Larson of rural Balsam Lake, Wis.

According to information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 17, 2023, at 6:46 a.m. authorities were informed of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 8 near the intersection of 114th Street in the Town of Apple River.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived to find that an eastbound car crossed over the center line and hit a westbound truck. There were no passengers in the vehicles.

According to information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, authorities attempted life saving measures but were not successful. Both drivers died due to the injuries they suffered and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

