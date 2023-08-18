DNR updates statewide air quality advisory

WI (WEAU) - The DNR is updating its air quality advisory for the state.

The statewide advisory began at 6:00 a.m. Aug. 17, 2023, and is now slated to end Aug. 18, 2023, at 11:00 p.m., according to a media release from the DNR.

The media release states, “Canadian wildfire smoke has remained evident across Wisconsin Thursday night through Friday morning. However, surface concentrations continue to be lower than initially anticipated. Southerly winds will increase in magnitude tonight into tomorrow, preventing additional transport of smoke into Wisconsin from the north. Concerns for smoke-enhanced ozone have also decreased with the lower levels of observed smoke, but conditions will continue to be monitored through the weekend. The current advisory will be cancelled at 11 PM CDT tonight. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should still reduce prolonged or heavy exertion if possible.”

Additional information is available

