DNR updates statewide air quality advisory

Some haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.
Some haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.(Daniel Gomez)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WI (WEAU) - The DNR is updating its air quality advisory for the state.

The statewide advisory began at 6:00 a.m. Aug. 17, 2023, and is now slated to end Aug. 18, 2023, at 11:00 p.m., according to a media release from the DNR.

The media release states, “Canadian wildfire smoke has remained evident across Wisconsin Thursday night through Friday morning. However, surface concentrations continue to be lower than initially anticipated. Southerly winds will increase in magnitude tonight into tomorrow, preventing additional transport of smoke into Wisconsin from the north. Concerns for smoke-enhanced ozone have also decreased with the lower levels of observed smoke, but conditions will continue to be monitored through the weekend. The current advisory will be cancelled at 11 PM CDT tonight. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should still reduce prolonged or heavy exertion if possible.”

Additional information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mink
Person releases nearly 3,000 mink from farm in Trempealeau County
Keon Ferguson
Eau Claire man facing child abuse, enticement charges
According to information from the St, Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 16, 2023, around...
1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in St. Croix County
Sade Shirwa
Minnesota man charged in Barron County homicide case
Many mink live in this shed.
3000 mink released during raid of a local farm

Latest News

Police Lights
3 suspects arrested following vehicle thefts in Menomonie
First human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Wisconsin
K-9 Murphy sits in front of the Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy Sign.
Memorial convoy to take place in honor of former Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy
According to information from the Jackson County District Attorney, on Aug. 17, 2023,...
Man arrested in connection to investigation into wildfires in Jackson County