Gov. Tony Evers to lead trade mission to Europe in September

Gov. Tony Evers is set to lead a trade mission to Europe in September
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers makes his acceptance speech on Nov. 9, 2022, in Madison, Wis.,...
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers makes his acceptance speech on Nov. 9, 2022, in Madison, Wis., after winning the governorship election. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)(Andy Manis | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is set to lead a trade mission to Europe in September, his office announced Thursday.

The governor’s office says the delegation will stress Wisconsin’s manufacturing, health, scientific and food processing industries.

The governor will be accompanied by a delegation from 10 companies in the state as well as Missy Hughes, the secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The trip will feature stops in Brussels, Belgium, Amsterdam and Leeuwarden in the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Belgium was among the top 10 destinations for Wisconsin exports in 2021. The Netherlands ranked 11th.

The announcement did not say when Evers would leave the state or return. Evers' spokesperson, Britt Cudaback, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking the dates for the trip.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Hughes.

Most Read

Mink
Person releases nearly 3,000 mink from farm in Trempealeau County
Keon Ferguson
Eau Claire man facing child abuse, enticement charges
According to information from the St, Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 16, 2023, around...
1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in St. Croix County
Sade Shirwa
Minnesota man charged in Barron County homicide case
Many mink live in this shed.
3000 mink released during raid of a local farm

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the...
Who’s in, who might be out: Eight candidates have qualified for the first Republican debate
Kenosha police arrested a Black man at Applebee’s. The actual suspects were in the bathroom
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first...
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s not physically ready to play in the World Cup
Cell phones
New southern Wisconsin 353 area code goes into effect in September