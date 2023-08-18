Gov. Tony Evers to lead trade mission to Europe in September

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is set to lead a trade mission to Europe in September, his office announced Thursday.

The governor’s office says the delegation will stress Wisconsin’s manufacturing, health, scientific and food processing industries.

The governor will be accompanied by a delegation from 10 companies in the state as well as Missy Hughes, the secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The trip will feature stops in Brussels, Belgium, Amsterdam and Leeuwarden in the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Belgium was among the top 10 destinations for Wisconsin exports in 2021. The Netherlands ranked 11th.

The announcement did not say when Evers would leave the state or return. Evers’ spokesperson, Britt Cudaback, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking the dates for the trip.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mink
Person releases nearly 3,000 mink from farm in Trempealeau County
Keon Ferguson
Eau Claire man facing child abuse, enticement charges
According to information from the St, Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 16, 2023, around...
1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in St. Croix County
According to information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at...
2 people dead after 2-vehicle crash in Polk County
Sade Shirwa
Minnesota man charged in Barron County homicide case

Latest News

SportScene 13 Thursday PART 2
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 2
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 1
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 1
Lake Altoona in Eau Claire, WI
Two Eau Claire County communities demand answers regarding their polluted water
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN