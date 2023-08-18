Interview: Harvest of the Month features Watermelon
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ruth Chipps, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, features a watermelon recipe in Harvest of the Month.
Thai Watermelon Salad
Ingredients:
1/3 Cup seasoned rice vinegar
2 Tbsp. toasted (dark) sesame oil
1 ½ teaspoon soy sauce
1 Tbsp. minced fresh ginger (or refrigerated paste)
Dash of cracked pepper to taste
1 teaspoon chili paste or Sriracha sauce
6 Cups diced seedless watermelon
½ Cup feta cheese (optional)
½ Cup chopped mint or cilantro
Optional: 8 Tablespoons dry roasted and salted peanuts, chopped or pumpkin seeds
Instructions:
Whisk together the vinegar, oil, soy sauce, ginger, pepper and chili paste. Toss with the rest of the ingredients. Serve on salad greens. Sprinkle the cilantro (or mint) and optional peanuts (or pumpkin seeds) over the watermelon and feta cheese.. Servings: Makes 8 Servings. Approx. 90 Calories per 1 c. serving
