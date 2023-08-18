Man arrested in connection to investigation into wildfires in Jackson County

According to information from the Jackson County District Attorney, on Aug. 17, 2023, 44-year-old Daniel Johnson of Brockway was arrested in connection with multiple wildfires on county and private land in central Jackson County.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested in connection to an investigation into wildfires in Jackson County.

According to information from the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, on Aug. 17, 2023, 44-year-old Daniel Johnson of Brockway was arrested in connection with multiple wildfires on county and private land in central Jackson County.

Investigation revealed more than fifty wildfires in the area that are believed to be related and deliberately set since April 2023, Jackson County District Attorney, Emily Hynek, says.

Johnson is in custody. The incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Tipline at 1-800-847-9367. Callers have an option to stay anonymous.

