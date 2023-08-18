Memorial Convoy honors Chippewa Valley man and gives back to ECPD

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Trucks and other vehicles will fill the streets on Friday in honor of a community member who spent years giving back.

On Friday, August 18 at Nuss Truck & Equipment a memorial convoy will be held to honor the passing of a Chippewa Valley man, Terry Biddle. Biddle was a retired police officer and an advocate for the transportation industry in the community. Free will donations will be accepted at the convoy for the Eau Claire Police Department’s K-9 Unit.

The organizer of the convoy, Dan Ravenhorst said Biddle had a passion for supporting trucking and the police.

“He was the former owner of the Eau Claire Truck Show,” Ravenhorst said. “He was a retired law enforcement officer of 23 years, lover of everything, lover of all people. I mean the guy was very well known, very well-liked, he was a good friend.”

Truck staging for the convoy will be between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Nuss Truck & Equipment. The convoy will leave around 8:15 p.m. and travel through Eau Claire. A tent will be set up at Nuss to collect donations for the K-9 Unit.

A friend of Terry Biddle’s, Mary Norton, said the Eau Claire Truck Show has been postponed until 2024.

