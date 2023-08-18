Memorial convoy to take place in honor of former Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy

K-9 Murphy sits in front of the Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy Sign.
K-9 Murphy sits in front of the Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy Sign.(Weau)
By WEAU Staff, Ellie Jo Pomerleau and Jeff Ralph
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Trucks and other vehicles will fill the streets Friday night in honor of a community member who spent years giving back.

Friday night at Nuss Truck and Equipment in Eau Claire, a memorial convoy will be held to honor the passing of Terry Biddle.

Biddle was a former Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy and an advocate for the transportation industry in the community.

Freewill donations will be accepted at the convoy for the Eau Claire Police Department’s K-9 unit.

The organizer of the event says Biddle had a passion for supporting trucking and law enforcement.

Truck staging for the convoy will be between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Nuss Truck and Equipment. The convoy will leave around 8:15 p.m. and will travel through Eau Claire.

Regarding the Eau Claire Truck Show, the plan is to postpone the show until 2024.

