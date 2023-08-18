UWEC gets budget approved for new science and health sciences building

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce hosted a meeting early Friday morning to discuss how the state has approved funding for UWEC’s new science and health sciences building on campus.

UWEC’s Chancellor James Schmidt said they will start breaking ground on the new facility next spring.

“Today’s meeting was to provide that update to the business community and then invite additional partnerships and opportunities to take full advantage of this facility by highlighting the work we’ve done with Mayo Clinic, we’re trying to give other business leaders the opportunity to figure out how they can connect with the university, provide similar opportunities and build the pipeline for talent for them,” Schmidt said.

23rd district state senator, Jesse James, said that getting this budget approved was not as easy as people would think.

“Senator Bernier had introduced phase one funding as a budget motion for the project to get kicked off. And we knew originally that it was going to be two phases. Last session, it didn’t go through. This session, myself and other colleagues from the area were able to put in another budget motion for the second phase funding for this to get completed and come to fruition,” James said.

The new building is expected to have new research equipment and technology that the previous building never had

“The institution has evolved a great deal in the last six years. We’re now one of the nation’s top undergraduate research institutions in the country. You know, it’s really pretty phenomenal. And highlighting the research partnership of Mayo Clinic shows that this is not just doing experiments. This is solving real world problems that affect patient care and the ability to deliver health care, particularly in these rural areas,” Schmidt said.

This new building is expected to help students learn―similar to an internship―with third party businesses to work with.

“Now we’ve got the new Science and Health Science building where Mayo Clinic will have 10,000 square feet in it spread across five floors, so that we can have that partnership relationship,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt also said that this is the biggest investment that the legislature has ever made in a building for the UW-System.

Construction will be completed by January of 2027; once the previous science building is torn down, buildings like the Zorn Arena, Brewer Hall, and the theater, are said to be next.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.