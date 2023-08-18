Wakanda Water Park to close for the remainder of the season

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wakanda Water Park is set to be closed for the remainder of the 2023 season.

According to information from the City of Menomonie, on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, a fecal incident occurred in the pool. In accordance with United States Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, the pool was cleared and closed for the rest of the day. As a result of the incident, City staff, in consultation with Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack, decided to close the pool for the remainder of the 2023 Season.

A City of Menomonie press release says family Season Pass holders may use their Super Pool Passes at Eau Claire’s Fairfax Municipal Pool (4200 Fairfax Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701) or Chippewa Falls’ Bernard F. Willi Outdoor Pool (1 Bridgewater Street, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729). Both pools also offer day passes.

According to the release, Wakanda Water Park is set to welcome visitors again in June 2024.

The release notes that questions regarding Wakanda Water Park can be directed to David Schofield, Director of Public Works at 715- 232-2221 ext. 1020 or dschofield@menomonie-wi.gov.

