A brief drop in temperatures ahead of extreme heat arriving later this week

Plenty of sunshine kicked off our weekend in the Chippewa Valley as hot and humid weather returned. Highs this afternoon reached into the upper 80s and low 90s with dew points rising into the 70s for most locations. If you have any outdoor plans this evening, keep in mind that a Heat Advisory remains in effect for Buffalo, Pierce, Pepin, Dunn, and Polk Counties until 9pm as heat indexes could reach as high as 105°. An Excessive Heat Warning is also in effect until then for St. Croix County, where heat indexes could approach 110°. A cold front will sweep through Western Wisconsin to the south and east early tonight, though no precipitation is expected as we’ll have mainly clear skies with lows dropping into the upper 60s. The weekend will wrap up with hazy sunshine as forecast models indicate the return of Canadian wildfire smoke behind our departing front. While most of it will be concentrated in the upper atmosphere, there are signals that we may see some mix down near the surface tomorrow. Depending on the thickness of the smoke, temperatures may be impacted. That said, expect highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with a bit of a breeze from the north.

High pressure moves in with dry and slightly cooler weather Sunday

Sun will mix with clouds on Monday as surface high pressure slides by to the north. After starting the new week with temperatures closer to average in the mid-80s, we’ll start to heat back up again Tuesday as a warm front lifts from the southwest with the return of southerly flow. Meanwhile, a large heat ridge over the Central United States will begin to amplify as the northern edge starts to build over the Upper Midwest. Most places will reach into the low 90s with dew points in the tropical 70s as moisture surges from the south. Wednesday looks to bring dangerous heat and humidity across the area as our upper ridge crests directly overhead. Much of Western Wisconsin will have a good shot at air temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s, with parts of the Coulee Region potentially achieving the triple digit mark. Not to mention, it will feel very muggy out with dew points ranging from the upper 60s to the 70s. This combination of extreme heat and humidity will allow heat index values to easily reach up to or over 100°. Excessive Heat Watches have already been issued for parts of Southern Minnesota, so we’ll have to wait and see if those will be extended to include our neck of the woods. A weak low will pass through dry Thursday with another hot day on tap as temperatures climb back into the low 90s. By Friday and into the start of next weekend, however, it appears that our ridge will finally flatten out with cooler air working in as highs drop back into the upper 70s and low 80s. Weather-wise, expect very dry conditions to continue as sunshine sticks around through the extended forecast.

