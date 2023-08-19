Coulee Con underway in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - An annual tabletop gaming convention and fundraiser is back for a 9th straight year in La Crosse.

Coulee Con attracts hundreds of gamers from the Coulee area every year.

Event coordinator, Josh Hertel, explains all there is to do at the La Crosse Center.

“Coulee Con is a tabletop gaming convention. We play board games, collectible card games, miniatures, roleplaying games, puzzles, things like that. This is our ninth year. We actually are part of a charity called Coulee Gamers Inc and we raise money to give games away to kids in schools, libraries, really trying to promote inclusive gaming in our region,” says Hertel.

The event isn’t only limited to gaming. Coulee con also finds a way to help those in need.

“We also raise money for children’s miracle network through their extra life program,” says Hertel. “So we try to support gaming in many different ways. And so if folks haven’t ever checked out extra life it’s a great way that gamers can actually sign up, play games and raise money for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.”

There are also a variety of vendors and gaming related organizations at the event.

One of those organizations is MagiKids.

“We’re one of the staple groups that have been here for the last seven years. We’ve enjoyed supporting Coulee Con and allowing people to come here and play magic. And so like this weekend, not only are we having Shields Chaos games, but we’re also I’m also teaching people how to play Magic The Gathering if they don’t know how to play it,” says lead educator, Kelly Schrandt.

Throughout the years MagiKids has been committed to charity, and this year is no different.

“We would do local tournaments, and 100% of the profit from those local tournaments would go towards a local charity like it is here at Coulee Con this year. We’re very happy to always be supporting local charities, and we continue doing that of course by sending magic kits out all around the country for free,” says Schrandt.

Along with the games, there will also be daily drawings, a play-to-win game library, and a silent auction that will take place tomorrow.

Coulee Con will continue at the La Crosse Center throughout the weekend. Hours will be 8AM to 11PM tomorrow, and 9AM to 5PM on Sunday.

