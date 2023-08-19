Green Bay man arrested for human trafficking and keeping place of prostitution

Authorities say that Willie Herring held the women against their will and drugged them
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are charging a 54-year-old man with human trafficking, keeping a place of prostitution, and bail jumping. Allegedly, Willie Herring III forced women into sex acts with men, keeping the money and giving the women drugs.

According to the criminal complaint, police received two tips from Crimestoppers this summer about suspicious activity at an apartment on the 600 block of South Irwin in Green Bay. One caller reported seeing the beating of girls and public sex acts at the address.

Law enforcement then set up a sting operation, identifying two women who said they were forced to work for Herring.

Authorities have also confirmed that two 17-year-old girls as other potential victims.

According to the criminal complaint, the case remains under investigation.

If convicted, Herring could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of $100,000 for the human trafficking charge, up to 6 years in prison and a fine of $10,000 for the prostitution charge, and up to 9 months in prison and a fine of $10,000 for the bail jumping charge.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Altoona in Eau Claire, WI
Two Eau Claire County communities demand answers regarding their polluted water
WARREN SALLEE (LEFT) COBAIN NELSON (MIDDLE) RICHARD BAIER (RIGHT)
3 suspects arrested following vehicle thefts in Menomonie
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
According to information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 17, 2023, at 6:46 a.m....
Authorities name 2 people who died in Polk County 2-vehicle crash
Many mink live in this shed.
3000 mink released during raid of a local farm

Latest News

FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California
A look at your weekend forecast
Hot and humid weather returns with heat alerts in effect today
FILE - A worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colo., Oct. 12, 2020. Kids...
Wisconsin Republicans propose eliminating work permits for 14- and 15-year-olds
Fall Creek football.
SportScene 13 for Friday, August 18th
One person arrested for OWI in Eau Claire County