Hot and humid weather kicks off the weekend as dry conditions prevail

Cool and comfortable weather closed out the work week as Canadian wildfire smoke made for hazy conditions with afternoon highs in the 70s to around 80. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight as surface high pressure moves to the south while a low and associated cold front slowly approach from the northwest. A tightening pressure gradient over the area will lead to occasional breezes from the south-southeast overnight as lows drop into the mid-60s. With the increase in winds, any smoke should start to exit late. Hopefully some of your Saturday plans include going to a pool or lake as the weekend looks to start off hot and humid. A large heat ridge over the Central United States will start to edge eastward as it begins to flatten, while south and southwest winds usher in hot, damp air. Sunshine coupled with these factors will allow afternoon highs to reach the low 90s with dew points rising through the 60s and into the tropical 70s by later in the day. The combination of high heat and humidity will make it feel like most places are well into the 90s, with our western counties likely seeing heat indexes at or over 100°. Because of this, Heat Advisories as well as an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 1-9pm. If you plan to be outside, make sure to hydrate often and take frequent breaks in the A/C.

Heat alerts are in effect Saturday for feels-like temperatures at or over 100 degrees (WEAU)

A weak cold front moves in during the day with hot and humid weather ahead of it (WEAU)

A cold front will slide through Western Wisconsin dry tomorrow evening, leading to a brief drop in temperatures both Sunday and Monday as highs cool into the mid-80s. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected as high pressure skirts by to the north. After that, we’ll be tracking another round of hot and humid weather towards the mid-week as the upper-level ridge starts to amplify over the Upper Midwest with southerly winds returning. A nearby front could play into how hot we get, but right now, temperatures on Tuesday look to be near 90 with the hottest day arriving Wednesday, when temperatures climb into the mid and upper 90s. Depending on how things play out, there’s a chance that some of our far southern counties could see readings around the century mark. It will feel downright uncomfortable out though, as dew points will likely be in the tropical 70s with heat indexes coming back into play. There are signals that our ridge may start to flatten out later in the week, and with a cold front sweeping through, we could see highs back near average by Friday. Our pattern will continue to promote dry weather with more sunshine through the extended forecast.

