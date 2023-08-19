Hot and humid weather returns with heat alerts in effect today

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The work week finished out with cool and comfy weather as temperatures were slightly below average in the upper 70s, while dew points stayed in the 50s. That said, we’ll be heating back up through the weekend with humidity also returning to the area.

Heat and humidity return this weekend (WEAU)

A large heat ridge will slowly work into the Upper Midwest today as south and southwest winds become breezy at 10-20 mph. These factors along with plenty of sunshine will make for a hot day as high temperatures are forecast to reach the low 90s throughout much of the area. Southerly flow will also draw up a plum of moisture as dew points rise through the 60s and into the low 70s by later this afternoon.

A hot start to the weekend in Western Wisconsin (WEAU)

The combination of high heat and humidity will lead to heat index values, or “feels-like” temperatures, in the mid to upper 90s with some of our western counties likely to see these at or over 100°. Because of this, heat alerts will be in effect from 1-9pm this afternoon. If you plan to be outside, make sure to frequently hydrate and take plenty of breaks in the A/C.

Heat alerts in effect today from 1-9pm (WEAU)

After a cold front passes through this evening, we’ll see a brief drop in temperatures to close out the weekend. Humidity will remain persistent though, with occasional breezes from the north. Much of the same can be expected Monday before another round of hot weather returns towards the middle of this week. For more forecast details, visit our Skywarn 13 weather page right here on weau.com!

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.