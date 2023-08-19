Military Appreciation Night on the first Friday night of prep football

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the first Friday night of prep football and before the Altoona rails take on the Fall Creek crickets, players and spectators are all taking a moment to recognize our nation’s heroes.

For Military Appreciation Night at Altoona High School, the community is honoring the brave men and women who are currently serving or have served in the military.

Altoona honorary captain: Rick Smeltzer, Senior Vice Commander Post 10405.

Fall Creek honorary captain: Brain Flaskrud, Commander American Legion Post 376.

Oath of enlistment (post-game): Major Martinez, United States Marine Corp.

