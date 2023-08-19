Motorcyclist dead after crash in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF HALE, Wis. (WEAU) - One Motorcyclist is dead and two others are hurt after a crash in Trempealeau County Saturday morning.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a group of motorcyclists was approaching an intersection at State Road 93 and County Road E around 10:50 a.m. in the Town of Hale when a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into two motorcycles.

One of the motorcycle drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the other motorcycle were hurt but were treated and released at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt in the crash.

The names of those involved have not been released. The incident is still under investigation.

