Nearly century-old ‘friendship quilt’ returned to Marshall congregation

MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - A friendship quilt first sewn together in 1934 by women of the Marshall Methodist Church was brought back to the congregation Saturday after nearly a century.

Over 900 names of people from Marshall and surrounding areas are embroidered on the ‘friendship quilt,’ which was made in honor of the congregation’s pastor at the time, Reverend and Mrs. Roy Steen.

About a year ago, descendants of the Steens found the quilt and noticed a message engraved into the fabric that said ‘Please return to the Methodist Church,’ which is exactly what the family decided to do.

“What I’ve heard of their memories… they loved this town, and the people were so closely knit, and it was an ecumenical tie in before ecumenicalism became a thing,” Gary Steen, son of Rev. and Mrs. Roy Steen said.

The Steen’s contacted the current pastor at Marshall United Methodist Church, Pastor Marty Stanton.

“There are so many different connections,” Stanton said. “I grew up in the area as well so I recognize a lot of the names, the family names, so yes, if you are someone who came from Marshall you have somebody on this quilt you know.”

Saturday, the piece of history was brought back to the congregation, where it was celebrated by the Marshall community, alongside the Steen family.

“It’s been going for 94 years, and it was 94 years just today that it was presented to mother and dad,” Gary Steen said. “It’s like completing a journey and it’s back where it belongs.”

The quilt will be brought to the Marshall Community Library where it will stay for a week before it is brought to the Marshall Area Historical Society for preservation.

