One person arrested for OWI in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was arrested in Eau Claire County for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, 24-year-old, Trayvon Marvelle Thomas, of Milwaukee, was stopped for a traffic violation on Interstate 94 at milepost 56 around 4:30 p.m. The trooper noticed Thomas showed signs on impairment.

A press release states, an investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, showed that Thomas was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and charged with operating while under the influence of a restricted controlled substance while having children in the vehicle. He was also issued citations for operating a vehicle with a suspended license, failure to wear seat belts and child restraint violations.

The three-year-old and seven-year-old children were left in the care of their mother.

