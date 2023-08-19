One person arrested for OWI in St. Croix County

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with three children in the vehicle under the age of 16, in St. Croix County on Saturday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper made contact with a vehicle after observing it driving all over the road, traveling at various speeds, and leaving the roadway when attempting to exit Interstate 94 at exit 28.

The driver was identified as 37-year-old, Corian D. Pitchford, of Chicago, IL.

The trooper observed Pitchford showed signs of impairment. An investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, showed that Pitchford was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Pitchford was arrested and charged with operating while under the influence of a restricted controlled substance while having children in the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary test of his blood and then to the St. Croix County Jail.

The children, ages 17, 16, and 12 were left in the care of an adult family member.

