One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Sawyer County

(Pixabay)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF SAND LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Sawyer County this morning.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, there were reports of a person being struck by a vehicle at Snowmobile Trail number 31 north of Sissabagama Road in the Town of Sand Lake around 6:55 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, an 18-year-old female. She died from her injuries.

The Sawyer County Sheriff said further investigation showed the location of the incident was the site of an underage alcohol party. Deputies learned a 16-year-old suspect, driving a 2011 Ford F-350 struck the victim and ran her over. The suspect fled the area and was later taken into custody.

The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family and further investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WARREN SALLEE (LEFT) COBAIN NELSON (MIDDLE) RICHARD BAIER (RIGHT)
3 suspects arrested following vehicle thefts in Menomonie
Lake Altoona in Eau Claire, WI
Two Eau Claire County communities demand answers regarding their polluted water
According to information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 17, 2023, at 6:46 a.m....
Authorities name 2 people who died in Polk County 2-vehicle crash
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
One person arrested for OWI in Eau Claire County

Latest News

FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary downgraded to Category 2 as Mexico and California brace for catastrophic impact
Aquatic invasive species coordinator for Beaver Creek Reserve put together a team of volunteers...
Wisconsin DNR and volunteers search for invasive species
One person arrested for OWI in St. Croix County
FILE - A worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colo., Oct. 12, 2020. Kids...
Wisconsin Republicans propose eliminating work permits for 14- and 15-year-olds