TOWN OF SAND LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Sawyer County this morning.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, there were reports of a person being struck by a vehicle at Snowmobile Trail number 31 north of Sissabagama Road in the Town of Sand Lake around 6:55 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, an 18-year-old female. She died from her injuries.

The Sawyer County Sheriff said further investigation showed the location of the incident was the site of an underage alcohol party. Deputies learned a 16-year-old suspect, driving a 2011 Ford F-350 struck the victim and ran her over. The suspect fled the area and was later taken into custody.

The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family and further investigation into the incident.

