Reverb Festival happens for the first time in Eau Claire

By Eleanor Bland
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For one day only, an emo music festival has arrived in the Chippewa Valley for the first time ever.

Today the Reverb Festival brought together people who have a taste for punk, rock, or alternative music. The lineup includes bands such as All Time Low, Plain White T’s, Mayday Parade and many more.

The festival is located at the Eau Claire Event District.

Some music fans came from out of state. They say it’s still the only festival of it’s kind close to their hometown.

“It’s awesome. Yeah, usually we have to go to like riot fest for a festival like this, so it’s pretty cool to have one so local where it’s only like an hour and a half drive and I mean, we’re in the middle of a cornfield, it feels like. But it’s still okay, right?”, says Michelle.

“Yeah, same. It’s like home being in the middle of nowhere and it’s out here.”, says Melissa.

“Yeah. It’s always awesome to see bigger venues like this be created closer to us.”, says Meghan.

Reverb ends tonight but campers will be on the grounds of the Eau Claire Event District for the rest of the weekend.

