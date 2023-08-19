Wisconsin DNR and volunteers search for invasive species

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Aquatic invasive species coordinator, Breanne Klockzien, put together a team on Snapshot Day to survey specific species from around the Riverview park in Eau Claire.

“Snapshot Day is a statewide initiative with the DNR. So what we do is we get volunteers to come here and help us sample a specific site around the counties that we work in, and they help us look for aquatic invasive species,” Klockzien said.

Not only is this a useful learning experience for volunteers, but Klockzien said Snapshot Day is also beneficial for the environment.

“Invasive species are very bad for the water in general just because they overtake an ecosystem that they’re in and they can outcompete the native species. They can also be just very harmful to the environment and the water column in general,” Klockzien said.

Michele Skinner, Chair of the Lake Altoona District Board, and other volunteers, said that they know enough about invasive species to look for them anywhere, even their backyard.

“This is a terrific volunteer effort to find out what’s good and what’s bad in our waterways. How do we know unless we go out and look? So we’ve got a bunch of volunteers today to do that,” Skinner said.

However, Klockzien said surveying for invasive species can be quite confusing if you don’t know what you’re looking for.

“It’s a scavenger hunt to find the invasives. So if you take a big scoop of sediment, you’re looking in there and you’re trying to find like a Chinese mystery snail, abandoned mystery snail, or any little plant parts that would be considered an invasive species. Same thing with when you’re taking vegetation samples, you have to look in a giant mat of vegetation in order to find that one invasive species,” Klockzien said.

One of the volunteers said getting rid of these invasive species is important for the health of our bodies of water, as well for all the vegetation surrounding them.

“If you love the outdoors and you love to be in the water and enjoy the water, I think everyone should be more aware of how we protect that natural resource. So please don’t dump your garbage. Don’t dump gasoline. Be courteous to other people because you know what? We all live downstream in one way or another,” Skinner said.

All invasive species that are found during this project are kept in bags and later disposed of.

