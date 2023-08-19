Wounded Veterans Ride in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Today a group of bikers teamed up to ride for a cause.

Over 50 bikers lined up outside Uncle Sam’s Two Bar and Grill in Arcadia today for the Wounded Veterans Ride.

“This is our 12th year, and all of our proceeds go to the Trinity Center up there and all to help veterans with PTSD. So any veteran that has troubles, they’re more than welcome to go out there and be treated with no charge.”, says biker Charlie Pronschinske.

They receive more donations with each biker that participates.

“We start out it’s $15 per rider and then it’s like $10 per passenger. So, I mean, that’ll accumulate a nice sum of money. And then we have a lot of companies around the area, they donate items to us and then we do raffles, so everybody buys their tickets and we put in for the raffles and that generates a lot of revenue also.”, says Pronschinske.

For a ride like this someone has to lead the pack and that person is Charlie Pronschinske.

“I’ll be leading everybody. I got the bike up here and I’ll be up front. So I got to set the pace to make sure that we get to the intersections where when they’re expecting us and things like that.”, he says.

According to biker, Jason Sobczak, this ride takes months of planning.

“We write it several times throughout the year, get our times down. So with us working with local police departments and fire and EMTs, they know what times we’re going to be there because they block intersections for us. So once we start, we don’t stop until we get to our destination.”, says Sobczak.

Bikers says that emotions are high today as they remember what they’re riding for.

“Everybody is here just to support the veterans. And it’s like it’s really close to a lot of our hearts for everything they’ve done for us and we’re just trying to do something back for them.”, says Pronchinske.

Since the first Wounded Veterans Ride, the bikers have raised $140,000 for the Trinity Equestrian Center.

The Trinity Equestrian Center is a facility that treats veterans with PTSD with the help of equine therapy. This is a form of therapeutic treatment involving horses.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.