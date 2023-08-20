Boyceville Police Department asks for help finding missing juvenile

BOYCEVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boyceville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing juvenile.

According to the Boyceville Police Department’s Facebook Page, Caleb Olson was last seen in the Boyceville area on August 19 wearing a black hoodie, black sweats and cowboys boots. He may also have a backpack with him.

An update from the Facebook post states Olson is still missing and was possibly seen this afternoon in an area north of Glenwood City wearing camouflage with a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boyceville Police Department at 715-232-1348 or a local law enforcement office.

