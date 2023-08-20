Boyceville Police Department asks for help finding missing juvenile

Caleb Olson was last seen in the Boyceville area on August 19.
Caleb Olson was last seen in the Boyceville area on August 19.(Boyceville Police Department)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYCEVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boyceville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing juvenile.

According to the Boyceville Police Department’s Facebook Page, Caleb Olson was last seen in the Boyceville area on August 19 wearing a black hoodie, black sweats and cowboys boots. He may also have a backpack with him.

An update from the Facebook post states Olson is still missing and was possibly seen this afternoon in an area north of Glenwood City wearing camouflage with a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boyceville Police Department at 715-232-1348 or a local law enforcement office.

We are looking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Caleb Olson has been seen in the Boyceville...

Posted by Boyceville Police Department on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WARREN SALLEE (LEFT) COBAIN NELSON (MIDDLE) RICHARD BAIER (RIGHT)
3 suspects arrested following vehicle thefts in Menomonie
One person arrested for OWI in Eau Claire County
One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Sawyer County
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Trempealeau County
One person arrested for OWI in St. Croix County

Latest News

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
Single vehicle crash in Vernon County
Children at Multicultural Festival sit and watch performance.
Chippewa Valley Multicultural Festival held in Eau Claire
The Indianhead Kennel Club hosted their 63rd annual dog show this weekend in Chippewa Falls
Indianhead Kennel Club hosted their 63rd annual dog show
One motorcyclist is dead and another person was injured in a crash in Pierce County Saturday...
Motorcyclist dead, another injured after crash in Pierce County