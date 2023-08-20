Chippewa Valley Multicultural Festival held in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For people who don’t travel. A festival brought different cultures around the world right into the Chippewa Valley.

Cultures from all over the world were represented Sunday at the Chippewa Valley Multicultural Festival.

“We’ve got people from Kenya, we’ve got Mexican culture and Iranian, we’ve got people from Lebanon here, people from Bangladesh and India. It’s to bring awareness to the people that are in this community that it’s not you don’t have to just stay within your group.”, says Marisol Cisneros, committee member for the festival.

The event featured performers who brought culture to the park through dance. As well as many booths that can show off the many cultures that exist in the community and around the world.

“We’ve got people that are they’re set up as just a cultural table. So you could go and learn about whatever culture they are, you know, whatever country they’re from, and they have different things to show and showcase. And so definitely, definitely something that people may or may not know that there are people that are from lebanon or bangladesh or india or, you know, so those are always I think they’re very informative.”, says Cisneros.

Around 40 venders came to the event to represent their culture. One being Nobuko Fukuda from Japan. Who was selling items with traditional Japanese patterns.

“It’s so fun to see, like, the other cultures, even for me. So it’s important to know the country and their cultures.” says Fukuda.

According to committee member, Marisol Cisneros, the event also highlight people from Afghanistan and Ukraine that were transplanted into Eau Claire for safety reasons.

“I think it’s really cool that we’re an open community and an inviting community. And so for those folks that are coming in from other countries, war torn countries, whatever the case may be, that they seek refuge in our community and people should be aware of that. So yeah, so for all those cultures out there that feel like they don’t have someone, we’re all neighbors and that’s part of this event is so that we could bring awareness to that and just kind of get to know each other on a deeper level.”, says Marisol Cisneros.

This is the 5th year of the event but the first time that it was held in Eau Claire.

The Committee for the Multicultural Festival expected over 2000 people to visit the event today.

This event is usually held in Altoona.

