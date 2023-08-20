Eau Claire A’s 15U team finishes 4th at Babe Ruth World Series

JAMESTOWN, NY (WEAU) - A great season for the Eau Claire A’s 15U team came to an end as the lost to Torrance, CA 10-4 in the third place game.

The A’s finish their play in Jamestown, NY with a 4-3 overall record. They finished pool play with a 3-1 record, and rallied back in the quarterfinals to score five runs in the seventh inning to defeat Beekman 15U 6-5.

On Friday, the suffered a 6-1 loss to the Norwalk Tide 15U 6-1 in the semfinals.

Despite the loss on Saturday, it was a spectacular season for Eau Claire as they finish fourth in all the nation in 15U Babe Ruth baseball.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.