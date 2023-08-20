Eau Claire A’s 15U team finishes 4th at Babe Ruth World Series

(WDTV)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, NY (WEAU) - A great season for the Eau Claire A’s 15U team came to an end as the lost to Torrance, CA 10-4 in the third place game.

The A’s finish their play in Jamestown, NY with a 4-3 overall record. They finished pool play with a 3-1 record, and rallied back in the quarterfinals to score five runs in the seventh inning to defeat Beekman 15U 6-5.

On Friday, the suffered a 6-1 loss to the Norwalk Tide 15U 6-1 in the semfinals.

Despite the loss on Saturday, it was a spectacular season for Eau Claire as they finish fourth in all the nation in 15U Babe Ruth baseball.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WARREN SALLEE (LEFT) COBAIN NELSON (MIDDLE) RICHARD BAIER (RIGHT)
3 suspects arrested following vehicle thefts in Menomonie
According to information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 17, 2023, at 6:46 a.m....
Authorities name 2 people who died in Polk County 2-vehicle crash
Lake Altoona in Eau Claire, WI
Two Eau Claire County communities demand answers regarding their polluted water
One person arrested for OWI in Eau Claire County
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental

Latest News

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
Patriots-Packers preseason game suspended after injury to Isaiah Bolden
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary downgraded again to Category 1 as Mexico and California brace for impact
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (8/19/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (8/19/23)
Wounded Veterans Ride in Arcadia
Wounded Veterans Ride in Arcadia