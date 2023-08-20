Eau Claire’s Kevin Roberge honored at Packers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (PACKERS PRESS RELEASE) -The Green Bay Packers and Network Health paid special tribute to U.S. Army Veteran Kevin Roberge during Saturday’s game against the Patriots for ‘Operation Fan Mail.’

Operation Fan Mail, the program that recognizes military families and veterans at each Packers home game, is marking its 17th season this year.

Roberge was commissioned in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1992 and served until 2000. He re-enlisted in 2001 following the terrorist attacks on 9/11, serving until 2014 as a Major in the Judge Advocate Generals Corps. In 2010, he was deployed for one year to Fort Riley, Kan., to serve in the First Infantry Division. With 20 years of service in the Army, he has bravely served his country and continues to honor it with his character and values.

Roberge grew up in Eau Claire, Wis., and is a lifelong Packers fan. He cultivated a love for the team from a young age and has remained a dedicated fan. He passed his love for the team down to his three daughters who are also avid Packers fans. One of his daughters, Erin Roberge, is the team’s first female full-time athletic trainer and nominated him to be recognized at this week’s game.

Roberge attended Saturday’s game with two of his daughters, Rachel and Molly.

Operation Fan Mail, which debuted in 2007, is designed to honor those who are on active duty or are veterans of the military, along with their families. In addition to being recognized on the video boards prior to the game, selected families will receive four tickets to the game, courtesy of Network Health. The Packers and Network Health will host a family at each 2023 home game and recognize them on the field during pregame activities. A total of 177 families have been saluted during the past 15 seasons.

To choose families, the Packers and Network Health are asking interested families, or friends of eligible families, to submit an essay, 500 words or less, on why a particular fan should be saluted this season.

Essays can be sent to Operation Fan Mail, P.O. Box 10628, Green Bay, WI, 54307-0628 or online at packers.com/Lambeau-field/operation-fan-mail. Families intended for recognition are those that have a member of their family serving on active duty, or a member of their family who is a veteran. The family member can be a spouse, mother, father, son, daughter or sibling.

