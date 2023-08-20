Indianhead Kennel Club hosted their 63rd annual dog show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People from all around the Midwest traveled to Chippewa Falls to have their dogs compete in the 63rd annual Indianhead Kennel Club dog show.

Chief ring steward, Stephanie Sorensen, said that this dog show has been around for a long time.

“The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is the second oldest sporting event in the country behind the Kentucky Derby. And so dog shows have been going on forever kind of, I think it started as a gentleman’s sport, but has gone to include everybody,” Sorensen said.

Dog handler, Jaime Rutherford, said that it makes her very happy to show off her pups.

“This is like the third generation for me. My grandma started way back when with bloodhounds, and then my mom followed suit with greyhounds, which I also have with me. And then I just continued on and been going ever since I was just a baby with the family. So it’s just kind of in my blood,” Rutherford said.

Dog handler, Tara Portman, said she just started, but it has become a fun hobby.

“We’ve had our dog for two years. She’s a two-year-old lab and our trainer wanted her to get out there, liked her looks and thought this would be a fun activity for us and our kids,” Portman said.

Sorensen said that all 600 dogs will be judged in a variety of ways.

“There’s the conformation, which is judging the dogs on their looks or their standard. And then we also have obedience, and then we have rally, which is a easier form of obedience. So I guess it’s a little more lax, less formal than regular obedience competition,” Sorensen said.

She said that a lot goes into preparing these dogs for showtime.

“There’s a lot of training. You wouldn’t think that it takes a lot of training just to make them stand pretty but it does and it takes a lot of training on the handler’s part to actually get it,” Sorensen said.

All proceeds will go towards funding next years dog show; and sometimes, a portion of money is donated to “Take the Lead” charity.

Sorensen also said that even though it’s a competition, showing dogs is more about having fun. And even if you have never showed dogs before, it is never too late to start.

You find out more information about becoming a dog handler through the Indianhead Kennel Club Facebook page.

