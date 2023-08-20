Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves 9 injured

Nine people were shot and injured in a mass shooting near 14th and Burnham Saturday night, according to Milwaukee police.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Milwaukee Saturday night, TMJ4 reports.

The shooting happened near 14th and Burnham around 11:43 p.m., TMJ4 said.

The victims range from ages 16 to 42. Six men and three women were shot and injured, according to TMJ4. Police say all of the victims are expected to survive.

Milwaukee police told TMJ4 they are seeking ‘unknown suspects.’

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WARREN SALLEE (LEFT) COBAIN NELSON (MIDDLE) RICHARD BAIER (RIGHT)
3 suspects arrested following vehicle thefts in Menomonie
One person arrested for OWI in Eau Claire County
One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Sawyer County
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Trempealeau County
According to information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 17, 2023, at 6:46 a.m....
Authorities name 2 people who died in Polk County 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

Motorcyclist dead, another injured after crash in Pierce County
The motorcycle driver lost control and went into a ditch.
One person hurt in single motorcycle accident in Pierce County
One person hurt in UTV accident in Pierce County
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Tropical Storm Hilary swirls northward packing deadly rainfall along Mexico’s Baja coast