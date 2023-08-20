Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves 9 injured

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Milwaukee Saturday night, TMJ4 reports.

The shooting happened near 14th and Burnham around 11:43 p.m., TMJ4 said.

The victims range from ages 16 to 42. Six men and three women were shot and injured, according to TMJ4. Police say all of the victims are expected to survive.

Milwaukee police told TMJ4 they are seeking ‘unknown suspects.’

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

