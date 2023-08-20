Motorcyclist dead, another injured after crash in Pierce County

(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOWN OF TRENTON, Wis. (WEAU) - One motorcyclist is dead and another person was injured in a crash in Pierce County Saturday evening.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on US Highway 63 near 830th Street in the Town of Trenton around 5:15 p.m.

A 2004 Harley Davidson operated by 58-year-old, Michael Cardell, of Red Wing, MN was traveling north on US Highway 63 when it entered the southbound lane and hit a vehicle.

Cardell was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that was hit was being driven by 35-year-old, Jade Helsper, of Red Wing, MN and in the passenger seat was 34-year-old, Alicia Doane, of Red Wing, MN.

Helsper was not injured in the accident. Doane was transported to a hospital with undetermined injuries.

