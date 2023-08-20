One person hurt in single motorcycle accident in Pierce County

The motorcycle driver lost control and went into a ditch.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOWN OF OAK GROVE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt in a single motorcycle crash in Pierce County Friday evening.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on State Highway 35 near 410thth Ave, in the Town of Oak Grove around 5:40 p.m.

A release states a 2018 Harley Davidson operated by 59-year-old, David McMahon, of Prescott was traveling north of State Highway 35 when he lost control and entered the ditch.

McMahon was transported via helicopter to a hospital in Saint Paul, MN with undetermined injuries.

