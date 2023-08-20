One person hurt in UTV accident in Pierce County

(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF TRIMBELLE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was hurt in a UTV crash in Pierce County Saturday night.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on State Road 65 near 750th Street in the Town of Trimbelle around 8:45 p.m.

The UTV was operated by 22-year-old, Tyler Gerhardt, of Hammond. Gerhardt attempted to make a sharp turn, but lost control causing the UTV to overturn.

The passenger of the UTV, 25-year-old, Tyler Kattre, of Hammond, was injured in the accident. He was transported via helicopter to a hospital in St. Paul, MN with undetermined injures.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WARREN SALLEE (LEFT) COBAIN NELSON (MIDDLE) RICHARD BAIER (RIGHT)
3 suspects arrested following vehicle thefts in Menomonie
One person arrested for OWI in Eau Claire County
One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Sawyer County
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Trempealeau County
According to information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 17, 2023, at 6:46 a.m....
Authorities name 2 people who died in Polk County 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Tropical Storm Hilary swirls northward packing deadly rainfall along Mexico’s Baja coast
Eau Claire A’s 15U team finishes 4th at Babe Ruth World Series
New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
Patriots-Packers preseason game suspended after injury to Isaiah Bolden
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (8/19/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (8/19/23)