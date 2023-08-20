One person hurt in UTV accident in Pierce County

TOWN OF TRIMBELLE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was hurt in a UTV crash in Pierce County Saturday night.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on State Road 65 near 750th Street in the Town of Trimbelle around 8:45 p.m.

The UTV was operated by 22-year-old, Tyler Gerhardt, of Hammond. Gerhardt attempted to make a sharp turn, but lost control causing the UTV to overturn.

The passenger of the UTV, 25-year-old, Tyler Kattre, of Hammond, was injured in the accident. He was transported via helicopter to a hospital in St. Paul, MN with undetermined injures.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.