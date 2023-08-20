Single vehicle crash in Vernon County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - A single vehicle crash occurred in Vernon County Sunday morning.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on State Highway 56, between Elm Drive and State Highway 82 in Viroqua around 3:00 a.m.

The driver, 22-year-old, Alexis Jean Burkhamer, of Muscoda lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree on the passenger side. The vehicle also struck a barn and came to rest in a ditch.

Burkhamer was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was transported to a hospital where she was treated and later released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

