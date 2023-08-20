UPDATE: Isaiah Bolden released from hospital after game-ending injury

GREEN BAY, Wis.- UPDATE: The New England Patriots posted on social media an update on Isaiah Bolden’s condition.

Bolden was held overnight at a local hospital in Green Bay for observation.

On Sunday, the Patriots shared that Bolden has been released from the hospital and will travel back with the team.

A Statement from the team reads:

“After undergoing a series of evaluations and being held for overnight observations, Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the Aurora Bay Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he was transported to after sustaining an on-field injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers. Isaiah will travel with the team today. We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah to a nearby hospital. Due to the circumstances surrounding the abrupt and unexpected ending to last night’s game, the Patriots will return to Foxborough today. The joint practices that were scheduled with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday and Wednesday are cancelled. The team will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Nashville on Thursday for Friday night’s game.”

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - New England’s preseason game with the Green Bay Packers was suspended on Saturday night after Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter.

The seventh-round pick from Jackson State appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay’s Malik Heath.

Both teams agreed to stop the game after Bolden was carted off the field.

The game stopped with the Patriots leading 21-17 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.