UPDATE: Isaiah Bolden released from hospital after game-ending injury

UPDATE: Isaiah Bolden has been released from the hospital, will travel with team.
New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The game was suspended after the injury. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis.- UPDATE: The New England Patriots posted on social media an update on Isaiah Bolden’s condition.

Bolden was held overnight at a local hospital in Green Bay for observation.

On Sunday, the Patriots shared that Bolden has been released from the hospital and will travel back with the team.

A Statement from the team reads:

“After undergoing a series of evaluations and being held for overnight observations, Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the Aurora Bay Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he was transported to after sustaining an on-field injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers. Isaiah will travel with the team today. We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah to a nearby hospital. Due to the circumstances surrounding the abrupt and unexpected ending to last night’s game, the Patriots will return to Foxborough today. The joint practices that were scheduled with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday and Wednesday are cancelled. The team will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Nashville on Thursday for Friday night’s game.”

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - New England’s preseason game with the Green Bay Packers was suspended on Saturday night after Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter.

The seventh-round pick from Jackson State appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay’s Malik Heath.

Both teams agreed to stop the game after Bolden was carted off the field.

The game stopped with the Patriots leading 21-17 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WARREN SALLEE (LEFT) COBAIN NELSON (MIDDLE) RICHARD BAIER (RIGHT)
3 suspects arrested following vehicle thefts in Menomonie
One person arrested for OWI in Eau Claire County
One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Sawyer County
According to information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 17, 2023, at 6:46 a.m....
Authorities name 2 people who died in Polk County 2-vehicle crash
Fall Creek football.
SportScene 13 for Friday, August 18th

Latest News

FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary moves “very near” to Mexico’s Baja coast packing deadly rainfall
Eau Claire A’s 15U team finishes 4th at Babe Ruth World Series
New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
Patriots-Packers preseason game suspended after injury to Isaiah Bolden
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (8/19/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (8/19/23)
Wounded Veterans Ride in Arcadia
Wounded Veterans Ride in Arcadia