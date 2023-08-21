ALL ABOARD: trolley tours launch in the Chippewa Valley

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s not a bus, it’s not a train, it’s a vintage-inspired trolley that is now open for tours in the Chippewa Valley.

Volume One and the Local Store officially launched Chippewa River Trolley Co. tours on Saturday, Aug. 19. Currently, people can embark on the ‘Signature Eau Claire Tour’ on Fridays at 6 p.m. or on Saturdays at 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. The signature tour is offered as both a historic tour and a modern tour of Eau Claire with help from The Chippewa Valley Museums who researched information for the tours. Multiple brewery tours, winery tours, and a cocktail tour have launched as well. Chippewa River Trolley Co. also plans to launch more tours in the fall and next year.

Lead Tour Driver, George House, came out of retirement to be a trolley driver. He said he loves Eau Claire and is excited to have the opportunity to teach more people about the city’s history.

“I just like seeing the smiles on people’s faces,” House said. “It’s just sheer joy that they can see Eau Claire as they have never seen it before.”

For more information about Chippewa River Trolley Co. or to book a tour click here.

