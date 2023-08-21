Authorities name person who died in Trempealeau County car vs. motorcycles crash

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said one of the motorcycle drivers was pronounced dead...
The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said one of the motorcycle drivers was pronounced dead at the scene.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HALE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are naming a person who died in a car vs. motorcycles crash in Trempealeau County Saturday morning.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver of the motorcycle who died as 55-year-old Daniel Sonsalla of Arcadia.

According to initial information of the crash from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a group of motorcyclists was approaching an intersection at State Road 93 and County Road E around 10:50 a.m. in the Town of Hale when a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into two motorcycles.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said one of the motorcycle drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the other motorcycle were hurt but were treated and released at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Olson was last seen in the Boyceville area on August 19.
Boyceville Police Department asks for help finding missing juvenile
One motorcyclist is dead and another person was injured in a crash in Pierce County Saturday...
Motorcyclist dead, another injured after crash in Pierce County
One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Sawyer County
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Trempealeau County
These bikers set off on their ride.
Wounded Veterans Ride in Arcadia

Latest News

Ambulance
Man dead after 2-motorcycle crash in Barron County
The Chippewa River Trolley sits outside of The Local Store in Eau Claire, WI.
ALL ABOARD: trolley tours launch in the Chippewa Valley
Bob is Back From Ireland (8/21/23)
Bob is Back From Ireland (8/21/23)
Trolley Tours (8/21/23) Part 2
Trolley Tours (8/21/23) Part 2