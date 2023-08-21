Authorities name person who died in Trempealeau County car vs. motorcycles crash

TOWN OF HALE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are naming a person who died in a car vs. motorcycles crash in Trempealeau County Saturday morning.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver of the motorcycle who died as 55-year-old Daniel Sonsalla of Arcadia.

According to initial information of the crash from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a group of motorcyclists was approaching an intersection at State Road 93 and County Road E around 10:50 a.m. in the Town of Hale when a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into two motorcycles.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said one of the motorcycle drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the other motorcycle were hurt but were treated and released at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt in the crash.

