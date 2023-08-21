City of Eau Claire files lawsuit in Eau Claire County against PFAS manufacturers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire says it is suing PFAS manufacturers for contaminating City well water.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.

The City claims PFAS chemicals have been detected on the City well fields property and in the well water that people in the city depend on for drinking water. The City also says they have had to shut down nearly half of its wells and expect PFAS to cause over $20 million in repairs.

Additional information is available on the City of Eau Claire’s website HERE.

