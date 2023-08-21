Finalists Announced for the Eau Claire Chamber’s 2023 Bravo to Business Awards Event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (EAU CLAIRE AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESS RELEASE) - The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to reveal the finalists for the highly anticipated 2023 Bravo to Business Awards, an annual event that recognizes and celebrates exceptional achievements in the local business community.

The awards ceremony, scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at The Florian Gardens Conference Center, will highlight the remarkable contributions of businesses that have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and a commitment to the growth and prosperity of Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley.

The finalists for the Bravo to Business Awards represent a diverse range of industries and sectors, each making a significant impact on the economic landscape of Eau Claire. These businesses have been selected based on their outstanding performance, community involvement, and commitment to ethical business practices.

The 2023 Bravo to Business finalists are the following:

Business of the Year: 50+ employees

Minnesota Wire & Cable

Royal Credit Union

Small Business of the Year: 1 – 50 employees

Atmosphere Commercial Interiors

Bauman Associates Ltd.

Cowboy Jack’s

Ferguson’s Orchards

Natural Health and Allergy

Emerging Business of the Year: Any business, operating for three years or less

Green Fleet

Natural Health & Allergy

Wisconsin Makers Market

Resilient Business of the Year: Open to all Chamber Investor businesses

Eau Claire Energy Cooperative

REACH – Regional Enterprises for Adults & Children

Young Professionals Best Place to Work: Open to all Chamber Investor businesses

Ayres Associates

Bauman Associates Ltd.

Chippewa Valley Technical College

The selection process involved a rigorous evaluation by a panel of judges from diverse professional backgrounds. These judges carefully reviewed the nominations and conducted thorough assessments to determine the finalists in each category.

The winners of the 2023 Bravo to Business Awards will be unveiled during the awards ceremony on September 21st, where attendees will have the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of these outstanding businesses and connect with fellow business professionals. The event promises to be a memorable evening of networking, inspiration, and community support.

For more information about the 2023 Bravo to Business Awards and to purchase tickets for the awards ceremony, please visit eauclairechamber.org

