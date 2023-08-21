Golf tournament raises money for the Children’s Dyslexia Center of upper Wisconsin

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Golfers were swinging for a reason Monday morning at the Teddy Bear Classic golf for Dyslexia Tournament.

The 9th Annual Tournament is a fundraiser for the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Upper Wisconsin based in Eau Claire. The event features an 18-hole Tournament, auctions, raffles, and even a banquet.

Members with the Dyslexia Center say the work they do with kids helps to empower them.

“They don’t have as much self-confidence because they’re unable to read and somebody may be making fun of them with their reading skills and then they come into the program and they’re given a tool kit to be able to understand how the English language usually works,” Steve Lasure with Children’s Dyslexia Centers of Upper Wisconsin.

Lasure says locally the Dyslexia Center has 11 to 15 students at a time. It costs the organization roughly $5000 a year to sponsor a student.

