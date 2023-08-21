Interview: Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Aggie’s Country Living and the Sandbar are holding a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association Saturday, August 26 from 3-8 p.m. at the SandBar and Grill on Lake Wissota.
There will be raffles, live music by Kaiged Acoustics from 5-9 and more.
Money raised goes to the Alzheimer’s Association to help with local support groups and resources.
