Interview: Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Aggie’s Country Living and the Sandbar are holding a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association Saturday, August 26 from 3-8 p.m. at the SandBar and Grill on Lake Wissota.

There will be raffles, live music by Kaiged Acoustics from 5-9 and more.

Money raised goes to the Alzheimer’s Association to help with local support groups and resources.

