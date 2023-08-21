EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate John Oxley for the Sunshine Award. John found my phone on the side of the road. I had just lost it while making a quick adjustment to my trailer. He found my address and brought it to my house even before I got there. I was franticly searching where I thought I had lost it. He is the kind of guy we should all strive to be.

Daniel Salinas

