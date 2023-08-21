JOHN OXLEY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate John Oxley for the Sunshine Award. John found my phone on the side of the road. I had just lost it while making a quick adjustment to my trailer. He found my address and brought it to my house even before I got there. I was franticly searching where I thought I had lost it. He is the kind of guy we should all strive to be.

Daniel Salinas

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Olson was last seen in the Boyceville area on August 19.
Boyceville Police Department asks for help finding missing juvenile
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
One motorcyclist is dead and another person was injured in a crash in Pierce County Saturday...
Motorcyclist dead, another injured after crash in Pierce County
One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Sawyer County
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Trempealeau County

Latest News

LINCOLN HIGH SCHOOL INDIVIDUALIZED EDUCATION PROGRAM
JEFF HERRIED
NICHOLE MARTY
TAMMY KING