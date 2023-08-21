EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give a Sunshine Award to the Lincoln High School Individualized Education Program. The principal and staff worked hard to meet my daughter’s needs for her education program and keep her in school for the upcoming year. I am so grateful to have such caring staff and specialists that put their effort into our kids and community. Thank you.

Sarah Novak

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.